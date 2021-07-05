Win Stuff
Man escapes from Pearl River Co. jail, arrested again with girlfriend and another woman

By Allen Brewer
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
PEARL RIVER COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A man who escaped from the Pearl River County jail on Sunday afternoon is back in custody. Authorities say he stole a utility truck and went to his girlfriend’s house.

According to Pearl River County Sheriff Mark Ogden, Jessie Millis, 30, was first brought into custody on a misdemeanor charge around 2:47 p.m. on Sunday, July 4.

Millis threatened suicide, so the jail staff moved him into the visitation room while officers prepared a safe place to put him in his condition.

A man who escaped from the Pearl River County jail on Sunday afternoon is back in custody.(Pear River County Jail)

Sheriff Ogden said Millis climbed into the ceiling and escaped out the jail lobby and into the woods. He then traveled along Hwy 11 to the Utility Authority Building and stole a utility truck.

The police used K-9 officers to track Millis’ scent to the utility building. Officers then began checking the homes of Millis’ family and friends for possible leads.

The police found Millis at a house with two women, Kimberly Penton and Sara Richard. The police reported that one of the women was his girlfriend.

Penton and Richard were also taken into custody and were each charged with a felony for...
Penton and Richard were also taken into custody and were each charged with a felony for assisting an escape of a prisoner.(Pear River County Jail)

Millis was taken into custody and charged with felony grand larceny of a vehicle and escaping jail.

Penton, 26, and Richard, 37, were also taken into custody and were each charged with a felony for assisting an escape of a prisoner.

