Gas prices continue to rise

Travelers pay highest averages since 2014 during Independence day holiday
Gas prices continue to rise across the country during summer.
Gas prices continue to rise across the country during summer.
By Melissa Rademaker
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
PINE BELT (WDAM) - Road trippers during the Fourth of July holiday weekend paid the highest gas prices since 2014.

Mississippi’s average gallon of gas costs $2.75. That’s up five cents from the week before the Independence Day weekend.

Drivers headed home after the holiday say they’ve seen a variety of prices across states and even across Hattiesburg.

William Driskill is a Hattiesburg native who now lives in Destin, FL. He drove to the Pine Belt to visit family for the Fourth of July.

“This is the cheapest that we’ve found in the entire city,” Driskill said while standing outside a gas station on U.S. Highway 49. “Everywhere else is either $2.80 or $2.90. Of course, back home it’s $3.80, $3.90. We’re just trying to get back home, and this is the cheapest that we’ve found it, and it’s just definitely a skyrocket within the last two to three months.”

A few pumps down, Noel Brown also fills up for his trip. He says he’s seen the variety of prices.

“From what I’ve seen there’s such a disparity as far as the prices. I mean, I’ve seen as much as $2.99 or $2.89 up to here it’s $2.67,” Brown said. “It’s a lot different, like 40 cents different. I’m trying to get back to Yazoo City. It’ll get cheaper up the way, but this will be enough to get me back. It’s a two-hour drive.”

The national average sits at $3.13. Drivers says the steep price might impact their trips for the rest of the summer.

“Definitely going to have to do more planning just because it is more expensive, and the gas prices are probably going to climb even higher,” Driskill said.

Some say, it’s worth it to get back to travelling and seeing friends and family. Don, a Huntsville, AL native visiting the area said, “Sure the prices have gone up some, but they are what they are, so we’re just going to grin and bear it.”

As supply increases, in turn, demand drops to stabilize the market and reduce prices at the pump.

Experts at AAA say crude oil prices continue to increase, another aspect driving up price per gallon. Experts expect the prices to continue on the rising path through the summer.



