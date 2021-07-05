Ellisville Rotary Club donates items to police department to help kids

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Members of the Ellisville Rotary Club donated 12 backpacks to the Ellisville Police Department to help kids in stressful situations.

The bags contain items like snacks, water and stuffed animals.

“The intent of the bag is to assist the police department with incidents where children are involved and provide them with some goodies,” said Danny Shows, committee chair of the Ellisville Rotary Club.

EPD officers say there are a few scenarios in which the backpacks are helpful to have on hand.

“Wrecks. You know, we’re the first on scene most of the time. Most of it would be domestic situations,” said Capt. Wayne McLemore.

EPD officials say the items serve as good distractions to the difficult situations unfolding.

“It’s always a great thing if you show up to a scene and there’s a child involved to have something to give them or show them or to just kind of break the thought process of whatever is going on,” McLemore said.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.