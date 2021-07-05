Win Stuff
Birthday Club
Jobs
Pine Belt Deals
Pine Belt Connect
LawCall
Advertisement

Ellisville Rotary Club donates items to police department to help kids

The bags contain items like snacks, water and stuffed animals.
The bags contain items like snacks, water and stuffed animals.(Source: WDAM)
By Caroline Wood
Published: Jul. 4, 2021 at 8:09 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Members of the Ellisville Rotary Club donated 12 backpacks to the Ellisville Police Department to help kids in stressful situations.

The bags contain items like snacks, water and stuffed animals.

“The intent of the bag is to assist the police department with incidents where children are involved and provide them with some goodies,” said Danny Shows, committee chair of the Ellisville Rotary Club.

EPD officers say there are a few scenarios in which the backpacks are helpful to have on hand.

“Wrecks. You know, we’re the first on scene most of the time. Most of it would be domestic situations,” said Capt. Wayne McLemore.

EPD officials say the items serve as good distractions to the difficult situations unfolding.

“It’s always a great thing if you show up to a scene and there’s a child involved to have something to give them or show them or to just kind of break the thought process of whatever is going on,” McLemore said.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The man barricaded himself inside his home after deputies arrived.
FSCO: Man barricaded inside home after domestic incident
Early Saturday morning, the Circle K gas station on Washington Avenue and Highway 90 was the...
‘It makes me feel loved a lot’: Motorcycle parade held for South Mississippi girl with brain tumor
The City of Laurel prohibits shooting off fireworks within city limits.
Laurel police to enforce fireworks ban
FILE - This Nov. 18, 2011 file photo shows a Tyson Foods product, in Montpelier, Vt.
Tyson Foods recalls more than 8 million pounds of chicken products
Mexico's state-owned oil company says it suffered a rupture in an undersea gas pipeline in the...
Undersea gas pipeline rupture causes fire in Gulf of Mexico

Latest News

MDOT is hoping all drivers have a safe plan for the holiday.
MDOT reminds motorists to drive safe this Fourth of July
Clyde Kennard died on July 4, 1963, at the age of 36.
Wreath laid to honor civil rights pioneer Clyde Kennard
The man barricaded himself inside his home after deputies arrived.
FSCO: Man barricaded inside home after domestic incident
The Mississippi Department of Transportation wants to make sure all drivers are staying safe...
MDOT reminds motorists to drive safe this Fourth of July