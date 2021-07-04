Win Stuff
Nice weather for Independence Day

WDAM First Alert Weather Team
By Branden Walker
Jul. 4, 2021
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Sunday’s high is 90 with a low of 70. Our rain chances are very little with only a 20% chance of showers.

As we get to the start of the week, there is a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms Monday with a high of 88 and a low of 71.

We have another front moving through Tuesday going into Wednesday, bringing more showers and thunderstorms.

Tuesday’s high is 85 with a low of 71 with a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Wednesday, a high of 86 and a low of 71 are expected, with a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Thursday, our rain chances drop to a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms with a high of 88 and a low of 72.

As we go back into next weekend, our rain chances stay between a 30-40% chance of showers and thunderstorms on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Our highs next weekend will be in the upper 80s and low 90ss with our lows being in the low 70s.

We are still keeping watch on Tropical Storm Elsa in the tropics.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

