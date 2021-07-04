MDOT reminds motorists to drive safe this Fourth of July

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Department of Transportation wants to make sure all drivers are staying safe this Fourth of July.

According to MDOT, Independence Day weekend is one of the most dangerous days on the roads.

From 2015 to 2019, more than 1,300 people have been killed in motor vehicle crashes on Independence Day weekend.

MDOT says it is halting road work this weekend as a precaution for their workers. MDOT is hoping all drivers have a safe plan for the weekend.

“That’s why we’re trying to just get the message out there that this is a time to be patriotic, and one way you can display your patriotism this weekend is to act safely and responsibly. That doesn’t mean just watching yourself, but don’t let any one else, including yourself, drive impaired,” said Michael Flood, public information officer for MDOT.

Flood says you can download the MDOT app to keep up with all traffic patterns and updates in your area.

