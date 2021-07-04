Laurel police to enforce fireworks ban

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - One of the most popular ways to celebrate Independence Day is with fireworks, but in one Pine Belt city, fines may be issued for shooting them off.

This Fourth of July weekend, Laurel Police Department officers are focusing on enforcing rules set by city officials about shooting off fireworks. According to LPD Chief Tommy Cox, you could face a fine if you shoot them off inside city limits because of a city ordinance.

“The violation of the city ordinance carries a fine of $224.25, and we hope to not give out a single ticket, but we are going to be issuing citations for people shooting fireworks inside the city,” Cox said.

He says there’s a good reason the ordinance is enforced. According to Chief Cox, one driving force for cracking down on fireworks this year is due to a fire during last year’s Independence Day period.

“Last year, somebody got in one of the gyms in one of the schools on 5th Avenue and wind up burning it to the ground… They speculate somebody shot it inside the building. They believe the fireworks ignited the fire,” Cox said.

He adds there are additional grounds for the extra emphasis on the enforcement.

“Sometimes people aren’t courteous of their neighbors and they’re shooting fireworks at midnight or 1 o’clock in the morning,” Cox said.

At the end of the day, Cox says it’s all about safety.

“I know it’s kind of a drag to say don’t shoot fireworks… We just don’t want anybody to get hurt or anything to get burned down because somebody was irresponsible while shooting fireworks,” Cox said.

Although fireworks cannot be shot off in the City of Laurel, it is permitted in Jones County according to the sheriff’s department.

