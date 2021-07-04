FSCO: Man barricaded inside home after domestic incident

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene after a man barricaded himself in a home on Eatonville Road Sunday afternoon.

Forrest County Sheriff Charlie Sims said the department received a report around 2:30 p.m. of a man assaulting a woman at the home. Sims said initial report was that the man had struck the woman with a chain.

When deputies arrived at the home around 2:45 p.m., the man was spotted with a machete. He then ran inside the home and refused to come out.

Sims said the man is inside the home alone and there is a single-shot .22 caliber rifle inside.

The sheriff’s department has attempted to communicate with the man, but he has not responded.

Sims said they will continue to try to make contact with the man and wait him out.

The woman was evaluated by medical personnel at scene for lacerations and bruises, but it was determined that she did not need to go to the hospital.

