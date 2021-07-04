Win Stuff
Birthday Club
Jobs
Pine Belt Deals
Pine Belt Connect
LawCall
Advertisement

FSCO: Man barricaded inside home after domestic incident

The man barricaded himself inside his home after deputies arrived.
The man barricaded himself inside his home after deputies arrived.(WDAM)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2021 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene after a man barricaded himself in a home on Eatonville Road Sunday afternoon.

Forrest County Sheriff Charlie Sims said the department received a report around 2:30 p.m. of a man assaulting a woman at the home. Sims said initial report was that the man had struck the woman with a chain.

When deputies arrived at the home around 2:45 p.m., the man was spotted with a machete. He then ran inside the home and refused to come out.

Sims said the man is inside the home alone and there is a single-shot .22 caliber rifle inside.

The sheriff’s department has attempted to communicate with the man, but he has not responded.

Sims said they will continue to try to make contact with the man and wait him out.

The woman was evaluated by medical personnel at scene for lacerations and bruises, but it was determined that she did not need to go to the hospital.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Early Saturday morning, the Circle K gas station on Washington Avenue and Highway 90 was the...
‘It makes me feel loved a lot’: Motorcycle parade held for South Mississippi girl with brain tumor
The City of Laurel prohibits shooting off fireworks within city limits.
Laurel police to enforce fireworks ban
Mexico's state-owned oil company says it suffered a rupture in an undersea gas pipeline in the...
Undersea gas pipeline rupture causes fire in Gulf of Mexico
Fireworks start at 9:15 p.m.
Sawmill Square Mall hosting 27th annual fireworks show Saturday
FILE - This Nov. 18, 2011 file photo shows a Tyson Foods product, in Montpelier, Vt.
Tyson Foods recalls more than 8 million pounds of chicken products

Latest News

5pm Headlines 07/04/2021
5pm Headlines 07/04/2021
Coastal Family Health investigating possible cyberattack
10pm Headlines 07/03/2021
10pm Headlines 07/03/2021
Laurel Police Department officers are focusing on enforcing rules set by city officials about...
Laurel police to enforce fireworks ban