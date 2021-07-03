Win Stuff
Waste Management offers tips for safely disposing of flammable material

By WDAM Staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2021 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - As Pine Belt residents celebrate the Fourth of July weekend with fireworks and festivities, Waste Management is reminding folks that disposing of flammable waste properly protects the community.

According to Waste Management, this time of the year sees an increase in flammable materials being disposed of curbside, which creates dangerous situations.

Things like hot barbecue coals and ashes, pool chemicals, paint, lighter fluid, propane tanks, lithium and ion rechargeable batteries and fireworks can lead to garbage truck fires, creating an unsafe situation for workers, neighbors and fire safety personnel.

Waste Management provided the following tips to make sure flammable material is disposed of safely:

  • Hot coals or ashes should never be placed in a trash container.
  • Cool coals for several days on the grill or in a metal container full of water then seal the container with a tight lid before placing in your trash can.
  • Never place used coals in plastic, paper or wood containers for disposal.
  • Keep all flammable and hazardous materials out of your waste and recycling containers including lithium ion and rechargeable batteries, paint, chemical products, fluorescent lights, pesticides and oil rags.  Visit your parish/city website to locate Household Hazardous Waste drop off locations in your area.
  • Collect your used lithium-ion batteries (from toys, greeting cards and electronics) and rechargeable batteries in small plastic bags and take them to a hardware store or other drop-off point for recycling.
  • Make sure to properly dispose of used fireworks debrisThe National Council on Fireworks Safety advises soaking used fireworks in water and letting them sit for 15 minutes before disposal. Dispose of all other debris including used matches, wrappers, etc. in your trash can to prevent littering and water contamination from gunpowder residue.

Waste Management also encourages people to celebrate Independence Day in an environmentally friendly way by using reusable dishware to reduce waste going into the landfill. Another alternative is buying environmentally friendly tableware, such as products made from renewable, plant-based materials like sugar cane and bamboo.

