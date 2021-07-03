Sawmill Square Mall hosting 27th annual fireworks show Saturday

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Sawmill Square Mall in Laurel is hosting its 27th firework display Saturday night starting at 9:15.

Mall general manager Bill McMullan says they are expecting anywhere from 8,000 to 10,000 people to attend the show.

Live music will be held inside the mall and outside in the parking lot, including the band Classix taking the outside stage at 6 p.m.

“Anyone who wants to come out and enjoy this family atmosphere, there’s plenty of parking. [It] helps the community a lot and you like to celebrate this time of year, especially Independence Day, celebration of our country,” McMullan said. “We have a lot of good things going on here and we are going to celebrate that.”

The show is free and open to the public.

