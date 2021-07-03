PRCC to host 2nd annual CTE Signing Day July 14

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Pearl River Community College is hosting a special day for students interested in careers such as computer coding or welding technology.

The Forrest County Center will hold its second annual “CTE Signing Day” on July 14.

Students can register for classes, get campus tours and learn more about the career and technical education courses offered at PRCC in Hattiesburg.

“That day, we’re encouraging people to come out, sign up for a program if you haven’t already, come learn more about our programs and once you do that, we’re going to to get you to sign a certificate, we’re going to take your picture and we’re going to celebrate your future success,” said David Collum, dean of CTE Programs at the Forrest County Center of PRCC.

Signing Day activities will last from 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

