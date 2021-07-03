Win Stuff
Birthday Club
Jobs
Pine Belt Deals
Pine Belt Connect
LawCall
Advertisement

Petal, Hattiesburg celebrate Independence Day with food, music & fireworks on river

By WDAM Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 10:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - Fireworks lit up the sky over the Leaf River Friday night as people from Hattiesburg and Petal came out to celebrate Independence Day.

The Star-Spangled Celebration on the River had Petal residents gathering in River Park and Hattiesburgers in Chain Park for food, kids activities, live music and a dual fireworks show.

WDAM caught up with attendees on the Petal side who were enjoying the festivities.

“The food, the fun, the music, everything is rocking and rolling man,” James Armstrong said. “And understand, this is the stars and the strips on the river. Man we ready, we love it.”

Things kicked off for the Petal community at 6 p.m., starting with music from Mississippi Moonlight.

The event was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic, but regular attendees of the event remember how good it is to be a part of it.

“This festival got a good history of a lot of people. So, hoping tonight, they start rolling in later tonight and see some of the familiar faces from a couple of years ago,” Jimmy Gooch said.

Not only were people excited to be back for the celebration, they also remember the true reason for the Fourth of July holiday.

“It’s everybody coming together, you know. We know what America stands for. Everybody coming together, putting their differences aside and coming out and having a good time and let their hair down. Just enjoy the evening,” James Cheron said.

A fireworks show at 9 p.m. wrapped up the event with a bang.

Star-Spangled Celebration on the River

WATCH LIVE: Fireworks show from the Star-Spangled Celebration on the River.

Posted by WDAM 7 on Friday, July 2, 2021

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several new laws are set to go in effect throughout the Magnolia State on Thursday, July 1, as...
Several new Mississippi laws going into effect on July 1
The Tylertown Police Department is searching for 20-year-old Derecus A. Conerly.
Man identified after his body, vehicle found burned in Pike County
Multiple Mississippi law enforcement agents, including members of the Forrest-Perry Metro...
Miss. DPS: Man on probation arrested on drug charges in Hattiesburg
Forrest Co. man arrested after being found with 2 lbs. of meth, 3 grams of crack cocaine
Forrest Co. man arrested after being found with 2 lbs. of meth, 3 grams of crack cocaine
Independence Day is approaching, and throughout the Pine Belt, events are being prepared for...
LIST: Fourth of July events happening in Pine Belt

Latest News

Fireworks lit up the sky over the Leaf River Friday night as people from Hattiesburg and Petal...
Petal, Hattiesburg commemorate Independence Day with Star-Spangled Celebration
The Oak Park High School Class of 1970 is holding its 50th anniversary reunion in Laurel this...
Oak Park Class of ’70 holding 50th anniversary reunion
PRCC will host its 2nd "CTE Signing Day" July 14.
PRCC to host 2nd annual CTE Signing Day July 14
Gifted and educated minds are succeeding at a Hattiesburg summer camp for kids.
Hattiesburg GEMS summer camp teaching kids to succeed