Petal, Hattiesburg celebrate Independence Day with food, music & fireworks on river

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - Fireworks lit up the sky over the Leaf River Friday night as people from Hattiesburg and Petal came out to celebrate Independence Day.

The Star-Spangled Celebration on the River had Petal residents gathering in River Park and Hattiesburgers in Chain Park for food, kids activities, live music and a dual fireworks show.

WDAM caught up with attendees on the Petal side who were enjoying the festivities.

“The food, the fun, the music, everything is rocking and rolling man,” James Armstrong said. “And understand, this is the stars and the strips on the river. Man we ready, we love it.”

Things kicked off for the Petal community at 6 p.m., starting with music from Mississippi Moonlight.

The event was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic, but regular attendees of the event remember how good it is to be a part of it.

“This festival got a good history of a lot of people. So, hoping tonight, they start rolling in later tonight and see some of the familiar faces from a couple of years ago,” Jimmy Gooch said.

Not only were people excited to be back for the celebration, they also remember the true reason for the Fourth of July holiday.

“It’s everybody coming together, you know. We know what America stands for. Everybody coming together, putting their differences aside and coming out and having a good time and let their hair down. Just enjoy the evening,” James Cheron said.

A fireworks show at 9 p.m. wrapped up the event with a bang.

Star-Spangled Celebration on the River WATCH LIVE: Fireworks show from the Star-Spangled Celebration on the River. Posted by WDAM 7 on Friday, July 2, 2021

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.