Oak Park Class of ’70 holding 50th anniversary reunion

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A special reunion is taking place in the Pine Belt this weekend.

It involves members of the Oak Park High School class of 1970.

That was the last high school class to graduate from that historic school.

The reunion began Thursday night and will conclude with a banquet Saturday night.

One of the highlights Friday was a reenactment of the class’ graduation ceremony at the Oak Park School auditorium.

A convocation at Second Baptist Church preceded the reenactment.

“The thing that is really inspirational for me is to see that the people still have the same resounding spirit that they had then and that the fellowship is as strong as it used to be,” said Jerald Ulmer, president of the Class of 1970.

The banquet will be held from 6-9 p.m. at “The Gables” on Bush Dairy Road.

“It’s a blessing and an honor to be here, amongst all our beautiful classmates,” said Denise Coleman Huff, a member of the Class of 1970.

“I feel very good about being able to come back and witness this because who knows, tomorrow is a whole different day,” said Deloris Payton Bryant, another member of the class.

And another class member Darl Drummond added, “We’re just going to enjoy ourselves, enjoy each other’s company, and enjoy being home, because this is home, no matter where we go, Laurel is home.”

Oak Park School opened in 1928.

