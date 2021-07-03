Win Stuff
Birthday Club
Jobs
Pine Belt Deals
Pine Belt Connect
LawCall
Advertisement

Oak Park Class of ’70 holding 50th anniversary reunion

By Charles Herrington
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 8:16 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A special reunion is taking place in the Pine Belt this weekend.

It involves members of the Oak Park High School class of 1970.

That was the last high school class to graduate from that historic school.

The reunion began Thursday night and will conclude with a banquet Saturday night.

One of the highlights Friday was a reenactment of the class’ graduation ceremony at the Oak Park School auditorium.

A convocation at Second Baptist Church preceded the reenactment.

“The thing that is really inspirational for me is to see that the people still have the same resounding spirit that they had then and that the fellowship is as strong as it used to be,” said Jerald Ulmer, president of the Class of 1970.

The banquet will be held from 6-9 p.m. at “The Gables” on Bush Dairy Road.

“It’s a blessing and an honor to be here, amongst all our beautiful classmates,” said Denise Coleman Huff, a member of the Class of 1970.

“I feel very good about being able to come back and witness this because who knows, tomorrow is a whole different day,” said Deloris Payton Bryant, another member of the class.

And another class member Darl Drummond added, “We’re just going to enjoy ourselves, enjoy each other’s company, and enjoy being home, because this is home, no matter where we go, Laurel is home.”

Oak Park School opened in 1928.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several new laws are set to go in effect throughout the Magnolia State on Thursday, July 1, as...
Several new Mississippi laws going into effect on July 1
The Tylertown Police Department is searching for 20-year-old Derecus A. Conerly.
Man identified after his body, vehicle found burned in Pike County
Multiple Mississippi law enforcement agents, including members of the Forrest-Perry Metro...
Miss. DPS: Man on probation arrested on drug charges in Hattiesburg
Forrest Co. man arrested after being found with 2 lbs. of meth, 3 grams of crack cocaine
Forrest Co. man arrested after being found with 2 lbs. of meth, 3 grams of crack cocaine
Independence Day is approaching, and throughout the Pine Belt, events are being prepared for...
LIST: Fourth of July events happening in Pine Belt

Latest News

Head coach Chris Lemonis (far left) grasps the National Championship trophy at Mississippi...
Mississippi State celebrates with National Championship parade
PRCC will host its 2nd "CTE Signing Day" July 14.
PRCC to host 2nd annual CTE Signing Day July 14
The reunion began Thursday night and will conclude with a banquet Saturday night.
Oak Park Class of ’70 holding 50th anniversary reunion
Gifted and educated minds are succeeding at a Hattiesburg summer camp for kids.
Hattiesburg GEMS summer camp teaching kids to succeed