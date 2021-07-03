Win Stuff
Nice Fourth of July weekend in store

By Branden Walker
Published: Jul. 3, 2021 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
PINE BELT (WDAM) - The high for Saturday is 89 with a low of 69. We have a 30% chance for showers and thunderstorms.

Very nice weather is in store for the Fourth of July with mostly sunny skies, though there is a 20% chance of showers. The high will be 89 with a low of 71.

As we go into the week, there is a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms Monday with a high of 88 and a low of 71.

Tuesday holds a greater chance for showers and thunderstorms with a 50% chance. The high will be 89 with a low of 72.

Both Wednesday and Thursday have a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms with highs in the upper 80s and lows in the low 70s.

As we into the next weekend, there is a 30% chance for showers and thunderstorms Friday and Saturday with highs in the upper 80s and lows in the low 70s.

We are keeping track of the tropics currently, tracking Tropical Storm Elsa.

