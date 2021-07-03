‘It makes me feel loved a lot’: Motorcycle parade held for South Mississippi girl battling brain tumor

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Early Saturday morning, the Circle K gas station on Washington Avenue and Highway 90 was the meeting spot for about 50 members of the Asgard Motorcycle Club.

Each member was dressed the part, with helmets, patches and leather jackets, including some for 7th grader Jami Mosley.

“I don’t really feel that much that I’m special. I’m just different,” Mosley said.

Along with the challenges of being a pre-teen, Mosley has even more on her plate as she battles a brain tumor and postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, which is a condition that causes abnormally large increases her heart rate.

Her condition caught the eyes of the Asgard Motorcycle Club, bringing in a fleet of members eager to meet Mosley and parade her down the streets of Ocean Springs.

It was much needed encouragement as Mosley and her family look toward more doctor visits.

“I’ve been doing really good. I just stay positive about it and keep my hopes up,” she said.

Her outlook is something that keeps loved ones as strong as she is.

“We inspire her but she inspires us. So when I feel like giving up, I look at her and it’s like ‘She’s not, why should I?’” her father Roger Mosley said.

While the ride along was mainly for Jami, her loved ones couldn’t help but feel emotional about their newfound support system.

“These bikers and these guys have just been a true blessing,” her mother Patricia Owen-Mosley said. “We could never thank them enough. It’s like we feel like we belong now and like we fit.”

For some, it was just revved up engines and biker outfits, but for Jami and her family, it meant so much more.

“It makes me feel loved a lot,” Jami said.

She says she will continue to be strong like her new friends and positive about her future.

“I just think that I know that God is with me,” Jami said.

