American Legion dedicates veterans’ monument in Columbia

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) _ Hundreds of people gathered at Friendship Park Saturday to dedicate a new monument that honors all veterans who have served in the armed forces of the United States.

The Legion Square Monument and Plaza was an $80,000 project sponsored by American Legion Post 90 in Columbia.

The plaza includes thousands of brick pavers that surround a 44,000-pound monument made of Georgia gray granite.

Hundreds of the pavers feature the names of individual veterans who have served.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.