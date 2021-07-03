Win Stuff
Birthday Club
Jobs
Pine Belt Deals
Pine Belt Connect
LawCall
Advertisement

American Legion dedicates veterans’ monument in Columbia

Hundreds gathered at Friendship Park in Columbia Saturday for the dedication of a monument to...
Hundreds gathered at Friendship Park in Columbia Saturday for the dedication of a monument to veterans.(Charles Herrington/WDAM 7)
By Charles Herrington
Published: Jul. 3, 2021 at 11:22 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) _ Hundreds of people gathered at Friendship Park Saturday to dedicate a new monument that honors all veterans who have served in the armed forces of the United States.

The Legion Square Monument and Plaza was an $80,000 project sponsored by American Legion Post 90 in Columbia.

The plaza includes thousands of brick pavers that surround a 44,000-pound monument made of Georgia gray granite.

Hundreds of the pavers feature the names of individual veterans who have served.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several new laws are set to go in effect throughout the Magnolia State on Thursday, July 1, as...
Several new Mississippi laws going into effect on July 1
Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker sent the first of three administrative heads for City Council...
Barker nominates 3 for reappointment
The Tylertown Police Department is searching for 20-year-old Derecus A. Conerly.
Man identified after his body, vehicle found burned in Pike County
Forrest Co. man arrested after being found with 2 lbs. of meth, 3 grams of crack cocaine
Forrest Co. man arrested after being found with 2 lbs. of meth, 3 grams of crack cocaine
Head coach Chris Lemonis (far left) grasps the National Championship trophy at Mississippi...
Mississippi State celebrates with National Championship parade

Latest News

The Star-Spangled Celebration featured a dual fireworks show over the Leaf River.
Petal, Hattiesburg celebrate Independence Day with food, music & fireworks on river
Fireworks lit up the sky over the Leaf River Friday night as people from Hattiesburg and Petal...
Petal, Hattiesburg commemorate Independence Day with Star-Spangled Celebration
Starkville really earned the name ‘Starkvegas’ as Mississippi State fans basked in the glory of...
‘We have the best fans anywhere’: Mississippi State celebrates National Championship with parade
The Oak Park High School Class of 1970 is holding its 50th anniversary reunion in Laurel this...
Oak Park Class of ’70 holding 50th anniversary reunion