American Legion dedicates veterans’ monument in Columbia
Published: Jul. 3, 2021 at 11:22 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) _ Hundreds of people gathered at Friendship Park Saturday to dedicate a new monument that honors all veterans who have served in the armed forces of the United States.
The Legion Square Monument and Plaza was an $80,000 project sponsored by American Legion Post 90 in Columbia.
The plaza includes thousands of brick pavers that surround a 44,000-pound monument made of Georgia gray granite.
Hundreds of the pavers feature the names of individual veterans who have served.
Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.