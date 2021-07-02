Widespread thunderstorms expected Friday

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - We’re starting off this morning with partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the low 70s. Skies will cloud up later this morning before widespread thunderstorms move in for the rest of the day. Highs will be held down into the mid-80s this afternoon. Showers will continue into this evening as temperatures will fall into the upper 70s this evening with lows in the low 70s.

Tomorrow will be nicer with partly cloudy skies. A few hit-or-miss showers can’t be ruled out, but the best chance of that will be mainly south of Hattiesburg. Highs will be into the mid-80s.

The 4th of July is actually looking pretty good! We’ve dropped the rain chances even further with only a stray chance of a shower during the afternoon. Skies will be partly cloudy with highs topping out into the upper 80s.

Scattered thunderstorms will come back next Monday and next Tuesday with highs in the upper 80s.

Out into the tropics, we are watching Tropical Storm Elsa which will move into the Caribbean this weekend. It is forecasted to move into the eastern Gulf and impact south Florida early next week. As of now, it is expected to say well east of the Pine Belt. Therefore, it DOES NOT pose a threat to South Mississippi, but it’s something we’ll keep a close eye on.

