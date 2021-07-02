Win Stuff
Birthday Club
Jobs
Pine Belt Deals
Pine Belt Connect
LawCall
Advertisement

Sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson could miss Olympics after testing positive for marijuana, sources say

Sha'Carri Richardson celebrates after winning the fourth heat during the women's 100-meter run...
Sha'Carri Richardson celebrates after winning the fourth heat during the women's 100-meter run at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials Friday, June 18, 2021, in Eugene, Ore.(Ashley Landis | AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 6:54 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson tested positive for marijuana, an infraction that could cause her to miss the Olympics, sources say.

Multiple media outlets said Richardson tested positive for THC following a 100-meter race win in the U.S. Olympic trials June 18.

She could face a 30-day suspension for failing the drug screening.

It is unknown if this test result will keep her out of the Olympics entirely or if she will appeal the results.

The World Anti-Doping Agency has banned cannabis, though its use is allowed in several states for everything from medical purposes to recreational use.

Richardson tweeted “I am human” Thursday.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several new laws are set to go in effect throughout the Magnolia State on Thursday, July 1, as...
Several new Mississippi laws going into effect on July 1
The Tylertown Police Department is searching for 20-year-old Derecus A. Conerly.
Man identified after his body, vehicle found burned in Pike County
Multiple Mississippi law enforcement agents, including members of the Forrest-Perry Metro...
Miss. DPS: Man on probation arrested on drug charges in Hattiesburg
Independence Day is approaching, and throughout the Pine Belt, events are being prepared for...
LIST: Fourth of July events happening in Pine Belt
Forrest Co. man arrested after being found with 2 lbs. of meth, 3 grams of crack cocaine
Forrest Co. man arrested after being found with 2 lbs. of meth, 3 grams of crack cocaine

Latest News

Wounded 10-year-old played dead after family killed
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., will serve on the commission...
A look at 8 lawmakers appointed to probe Jan. 6 attack
A gate is seen at the Bagram Air Base in Afghanistan, Friday, June 25, 2021. In 2001 the...
US hands Bagram Airfield to Afghans after nearly 20 years
File photo of a JetBlue plane leaving John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York. (AP...
US plans to make airlines refund fees if bags are delayed