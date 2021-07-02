Win Stuff
MSDH: Less than 250 new COVID-19 cases added to rolls

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported Friday 984.043Mississippians had been...
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported Friday 984.043Mississippians had been vaccinated fully against COVID-19.(CDC)
By Tim Doherty
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 10:45 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported Friday 242 new COVID-19 cases.

MSDH also reported four new deaths Friday, all discovered during a review of death certificates between Aug. 3, 2020, and June 20, including one each in Jones and Forrest counties.

The latest figures brought the state’s total cases and deaths since February 2020 to 322,186 and 7,419, respectively.

In the eight Pine Belt counties, 34,377 COVID-19 cases and 701 deaths have been reported since February 2020:

  • Covington: 2,692 cases, 83 deaths
  • Forrest: 7,894 cases, 154 deaths
  • Jasper: 2,226 cases, 48 deaths
  • Jones: 8,493 cases, 168 deaths
  • Lamar: 6,404 cases, 88 deaths
  • Marion: 2,726 cases, 80 deaths
  • Perry: 1,283 cases, 38 deaths
  • Wayne: 2,659 cases, 42 deaths

MSDH also reported 311,917 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.

Use the interactive map below to see a county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases.

According to MSDH, 2,029,910 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered statewide with 984,043 people being fully vaccinated.

Vaccinations currently are being offered to all Mississippians who are 16 years old and older with the exception of the one-dose, Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which requires a minimum age of 18.

Click here to schedule a vaccination appointment.

Coronavirus tests are available at locations across the state. Click here to find a testing location near you.

To date, 2,888,617 tests have been administered for coronavirus in Mississippi.

