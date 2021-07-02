MSDH: Less than 250 new COVID-19 cases added to rolls

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported Friday 242 new COVID-19 cases.

MSDH also reported four new deaths Friday, all discovered during a review of death certificates between Aug. 3, 2020, and June 20, including one each in Jones and Forrest counties.

The latest figures brought the state’s total cases and deaths since February 2020 to 322,186 and 7,419, respectively.

In the eight Pine Belt counties, 34,377 COVID-19 cases and 701 deaths have been reported since February 2020:

Covington: 2,692 cases, 83 deaths



Forrest: 7,894 cases, 154 deaths



Jasper: 2,226 cases, 48 deaths



Jones: 8,493 cases, 168 deaths



Lamar: 6,404 cases, 88 deaths



Marion: 2,726 cases, 80 deaths



Perry: 1,283 cases, 38 deaths



Wayne: 2,659 cases, 42 deaths



MSDH also reported 311,917 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.

According to MSDH, 2,029,910 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered statewide with 984,043 people being fully vaccinated.

Vaccinations currently are being offered to all Mississippians who are 16 years old and older with the exception of the one-dose, Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which requires a minimum age of 18.

To date, 2,888,617 tests have been administered for coronavirus in Mississippi.

