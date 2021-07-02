Win Stuff
Medgar Evers would be 96 on July 2, how state museums are honoring his legacy

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 7:40 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Medgar Evers would have turned 96 years old Friday, July 2.

Born in 1925 in Decatur, Georgia, Evers served as the state’s first field director for the NAACP Jackson chapter.

He also worked to expand opportunities for African Americans, which included the enforcement of voting rights.

Evers was shot and killed outside his Jackson home as he got home from work on a summer night in 1963 and his death sparked protests and helped inspire change in Mississippi and beyond.

To commemorate Evers’ birthday, the Two Mississippi Museums will offer free admission Friday.

You can enter both the History and Civil Rights museums, including a special exhibit called “I Am a Man Civil Rights Photographs in the American South.”

Museum staff will highlight Evers’ life and legacy through guided tours at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Friday, July 2.

Admission is free on July 2 only.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

