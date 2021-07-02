Win Stuff
Hattiesburg GEMS summer camp teaching kids to succeed

Gifted and educated minds are succeeding at a Hattiesburg summer camp for kids.
By Mia Monet
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 6:55 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - This summer, the Danny Hinton Community Center has been hosting the Hattiesburg GEMS summer camp.

“The GEMS stands for “gifted and educated minds succeeding,” said Redena Scott, camp counselor.

They’ve spent the last few weeks teaching the children what it means.

“I am gifted, I am educated, I use my mind to succeed,” the children recite as they learn.

The kids have also been learning about financial literacy. Each child was allowed to create a product and put it on display, like Sanaa Richardson’s drawing

“It represents Africa. I learned that a lot of people will buy a lot of good stuff,” Sanaa said.

They even learned about science and what ingredients are needed to make slime.

“We put glue and water and baking powder,” said Cambri Brister, another camper.

And for the children who showed a very special interest in STEM, they were surprised with a gift at the end sponsored by Forrest County Supervisor Rod Woullard and Forrest General Hospital.

“We were blessed to get a lot of Chromebooks donated to the program,” Scott said. “It was a generous donation from Mr. Rod Woullard. He partnered up with Forrest General Hospital and they were able to donate 20 chrome books.”

Eight of the chrome book were given out to children and the rest will be used for the program and its future activities.

