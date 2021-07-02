Win Stuff
Downtown Hattiesburg restaurants anticipating busy Independence Day weekend

By Melissa Rademaker
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Restaurants in the Hub City are preparing for a busy weekend as people celebrate the Fourth of July.

The city of Hattiesburg will be celebrating Independence Day with its annual Star-Spangled Celebration on the River Friday night to kick off the weekend.

Two restaurants WDAM spoke with said they are excited about events like this and looking forward to the holiday weekend rush.

“On Saturday, I’m definitely expecting to be quite busy, which is awesome, especially because so many of the businesses around downtown just thriving and flourishing and people coming down. We stay pretty busy on the weekends, which is just wonderful,” said Rachel Nicolosi, front of house manager at The Depot.

“So we’ve actually had our best three months recently, so I really think that downtown is booming,” said Kayce Boleware, general manager of The Porter

After slow business last year, restaurants downtown are excited for a summer full of events and ready to host hungry customers.

“We usually have an extra person on each shift on the weekends just starting Saturday and Sunday, and we come in earlier to make sure we’re good to go,” Nicolosi said.

“We do have a couple extra girls on call for this weekend just because we really want people to come out downtown and experience everything we have to offer,” Boleware said.

There are some holiday surprises in store at The Porter.

“So I’m super excited about this weekend. We’ve all been kind of talking about it,” Boleware said. “Our chef, Robert, has been making up new specials, so it’s going to be really fun this weekend.”

And after a busy Independence Day kickoff, The Depot is closing Sunday so employees can celebrate and relax.

“All the employees that work here, they just work so hard,” Nicolosi said. “So much of their week is wrapped up in The Depot, so I’m hoping that they relax, have a good time and, you know, just enjoy the day off.”

The Star-Spangled Celebration will be from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday night at Chain Park.

