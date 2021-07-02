Columbia city officials share thoughts on future after inauguration

Columbia, Miss. (WDAM) - Columbia’s inauguration ceremony was held Thursday night, with the new city leaders sworn-in alongside re-elected Mayor Justin McKenzie.

“We’re going to work to make the very best decisions for our community over the next four years, to move us forward and make Columbia the leading community in the state of Mississippi,” McKenzie said.

Andrea Porter was sworn in Thursday for her first term as alderman-at-large. She wants to build up the city of Columbia over the next four years.

“We do want to move it forward, which includes a sportsplex, a hiking trail, a cross country trail,” Porter said. “We have lots of events in the works. We want to revive our downtown and our city as a whole.“

McKenzie also wants to do the same.

He said the city continues to grow despite the hardships of last year with the 2020 Pearl River Flooding, the Easter tornadoes and now dealing with the coronavirus pandemic for more than a year now.

“The city of Columbia has experienced an increase in sales tax revenue in just general sales and also our tourism tax for the food and beverage,” McKenzie said. “I mean, we’ve seen quite a bit of increase in it over the last 14 months.”

McKenzie said now the Board of Aldermen will work to rebrand the city in hopes of enhancing its image as a whole.

This Saturday at 10 a.m., the city plans to dedicate its new veteran’s monument at Legions Square at Friendship Park to all those who have served in the military.

