Barker nominates 3 for reappointment

Hattiesburg, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker is wasting little time putting together his second administration.

Barker nominated Chief Administrative Officer Ann Jones, City Clerk Kermas Eaton and City Attorney Moran M. (Randy) Pope III for reappointment to another four-year term.

The nominations will be considered for approval Tuesday night during the meeting of City Council

“Every facet of progress over the course of my first term started with having a strong administrative foundation,” Barker said in announcing the reappointments Friday. “That effort began with my appointments of Kermas, Randy and Ann.”

“Their experience and work ethic, coupled with a genuine and thoughtful approach to work, brought a high standard of excellence to the City of Hattiesburg. Our residents have been well-served during their tenures, and I look forward to seeing that spirit continue across the next four years.

As city clerk, Eaton oversees the general operations of the city, specializing in administrative oversight with human resources, accounting, informational technology, city elections and the office of clerks who handle a variety of tasks for citizens and businesses alike.

“There is no greater challenge, and there is no greater honor than to be in public service for the greatest citizens in the world right here in the City of Hattiesburg,” Eaton said. “I love what I do, who I do it for and who I get to do it with.”

Eaton is a Hattiesburg native with 15 years of experience in an administrative role for the City of Hattiesburg. He served as a deputy clerk for nine years and as city clerk for six.

He is a Hattiesburg High School graduate and is working toward his bachelor’s degree at the University of Southern Mississippi.

As city attorney, Pope serves as legal counsel for both the Office of the Mayor and the City Council.

“It’s been a remarkable four years for me working with Mayor Barker and the city council, and I’m honored to be asked to continue serving,” said Pope. “I’ve appreciated the way the mayor and council have leaned on me for legal advice, listened and acted on it.

The City of Hattiesburg has visionary leadership right now and I look forward to continuing working with these talented men and women.”

Pope, a USM alumnus, returned to Hattiesburg in 1979 after law school and began practicing law at Pope & Pope, P.A., with his late father and former Hattiesburg mayor, Moran Pope, Jr.

As chief administrative officer, Jones has spent the last four years overseeing the City of Hattiesburg’s day-to-day operations, while also working at the will of the mayor on a variety of employee initiatives, budget planning, large-scale projects and more.

She also serves as counsel for policy items, oversees key financial decisions and serves as a liaison for professional service contracts.

“I’ve spent my entire career with the City of Hattiesburg, and the last four years have provided the most encouraging, insightful experience yet,” Jones said. “Every day I get to interact with the incredible employees, who are the hands and feet of our organization, while tackling the details for key projects and initiatives.

“It’s been a fulfilling opportunity to serve in this capacity, and I look forward to continuing in this role under Mayor Barker’s vision and leadership.”

Jones has 27 years of service with the City of Hattiesburg, 21 years in parks and recreation, four as chief administrative officer and two in public services. Before becoming CAO, she served as the general manager of parks and recreation.

She has a bachelor’s degree from William Carey University (2019) and an associate’s degree in business from Pearl River Community College (1994).

