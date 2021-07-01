Win Stuff
Birthday Club
Jobs
Pine Belt Deals
Pine Belt Connect
LawCall
Advertisement

With Delta variant looming, average COVID-19 cases in Mississippi climb once again

By C.J. LeMaster
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 9:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - As COVID-19 cases increase in some of the state’s counties, health experts remain concerned that Mississippi could see a third wave of infections due to a ‘perfect storm’ of conditions, including the increasing prevalence of the Delta variant.

While just 4 percent of coronavirus cases over the last week are attributed to Delta -- a much more infectious and deadly strain -- those cases will ultimately increase, especially in the estimated one million Mississippians who’ve yet to get the vaccine.

“The real question is whether it becomes a significant problem and, you know, crisis like it did in the early part of this year and, and then in the late part of last year. The hope is that enough people are vaccinated and were able to keep it at a reasonable manageable level,” said Dr. Alan Jones, assistant vice chancellor for clinical affairs at UMMC.

Right now, the state’s department of health said 31 percent of Mississippians are fully vaccinated, the lowest percentage in the nation.

Jackson State University assistant professor Dr. Nelson Atehortua said that’s one factor. Another one, he explained, is the relaxation of protective measures intended to slow the spread.

The most significant, however, is a factor the rest of the country has already seen.

“We have a variant like Delta that is 2.6 times more contagious than the others,” Atehortua said. “There is the possibility that - a distinct possibility for another wave.”

3 On Your Side found the biggest increases in COVID cases can be found in counties with large populations: Hinds, Rankin, Harrison, DeSoto.

Atehortua said that’s the same pattern we saw before the second wave in November.

“We need to look past whatever our political views are, whatever confusion we’ve had in the past, and really just kind of look at the present, and come together and say as a society, what do we need to do so that we can kind of get through this?” Jones said.

Jones said the biggest thing you can do is get vaccinated, get your relatives vaccinated and wear a mask when in crowds just in case you have the virus and don’t know it.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rose Marie Stanley
Woman reported missing in Covington County
Body and vehicle found burned in Pike County; MBI investigating
Classrooms across the Pine Belt are scheduled to open over a four-week period, starting in late...
Pine Belt schools can see first day of classes on the horizon
FILE - In this April 26, 2018 file photo, Bill Cosby, center, leaves the Montgomery County...
Bill Cosby freed from prison after sexual assault conviction overturned
Delta variant cases rapidly increasing in Mississippi

Latest News

There is a 40% chance for mainly afternoon and early evening showers and thunderstorms Thursday...
Chance for afternoon showers, thunderstorms Thursday
Collins held a swearing-in ceremony Wednesday night.
Collins swears in city officials
A balloon release honors the lives lost to gun violence.
Concerned citizens hold a ‘Stop the Violence’ rally in Hattiesburg
Fireworks sales have been through the roof even as the nation experiences a shortage ahead of...
Fireworks sales up amid nationwide shortage
The town will have an entirely new Board of Aldermen as well as a new mayor.
Heidelberg begins new era with inauguration of new city leaders