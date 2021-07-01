Volunteers from Dixie Electric help build kennels for Wayne County Animal Rescue

WAYNE COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - What began as a rescue of two abandoned puppies turned into volunteers from two different organizations helping one another.

Earlier this year, Wayne County Animal Rescue received a call from an employee at Dixie Electric Power’s Wayne County office concerning two puppies found abandoned near one of their substations.

WCAR mobilized their team members and went to retrieve the pups but even after the rescue mission was over, communication between the two groups continued.

Kathy Wyvonne Mills, director of WCAR, said the group’s goal is to build a community where people value animals and treats them with respect and kindness.

It was during this time when employees from the power company learned that the rescue group was in desperate need of a little helping hand at their facility located on U.S. Highway 84 East.

Employees at Dixie Electric saw this as an opportunity to help an organization which has been faithfully serving communities throughout the county.

Dan Wooten is a district supervisor for Dixie Electric Power Association in Wayne County, and he said the entire group was pleased to be able to assist in helping WCAR.

“I can see what she’s been doing in the county and as far as I know, we don’t have anybody else that does this,” Wooten said. “So they’ve stepped up to the plate to do it, and that’s one of the reasons I believe Dixie has chosen to help her.

“Helping Wayne County Animal Rescue also helps all of our members in the county with wild dogs, stray dogs, abandoned dogs and we’re just grateful to be able to help the community.”

Dixie Electric Power Association has a long history of volunteer work and giving back to the communities they serve.

WCAR is a nonprofit organization that focuses on the rescue, recovery and rehabilitation of stray dogs and cats.

