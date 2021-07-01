Tim’s Two Cents: South Jones athletic director/football coach Todd Breland

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - On this week’s episode of Tim’s Two Cents, we talk with South Jones High School athletic director/football coach Todd Breland.

Breland heads into his second season with the Braves after leading them to a spot in the Class 5A playoffs during the COVID-19-ravaged 2020 football season.

Breland had spent the previous eight years in Jones County as well, compiling an 83-27 career mark in eight seasons at Laurel High School,

Breland’s Laurel teams won at least nine games in seven of his eight seasons, including three years with at least 12 wins. The Golden Tornadoes won the 2014 Class 5A state championship.

Breland stepped down at Laurel shortly after the 2019 season to accept a post at the Jones County School District home office, but when the South Jones job opened shortly afterward, he realized he still had the craving to coach.

Breland talks about a return to relative normalcy after the pandemic, the upcoming 2021 football season and his appointment as the head coach for the Mississippi All-Stars when they take on the Alabama All-Stars in December in Hattiesburg.

