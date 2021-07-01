Win Stuff
Birthday Club
Jobs
Pine Belt Deals
Pine Belt Connect
LawCall
Advertisement

Tim’s Two Cents: South Jones athletic director/football coach Todd Breland

Tim's Two Cents podcast will feature WDAM's Tim Doherty chatting with South Jones High School...
Tim's Two Cents podcast will feature WDAM's Tim Doherty chatting with South Jones High School athletic director/football coach Todd Breland.(WDAM)
By Tim Doherty
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 2:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - On this week’s episode of Tim’s Two Cents, we talk with South Jones High School athletic director/football coach Todd Breland.

Breland heads into his second season with the Braves after leading them to a spot in the Class 5A playoffs during the COVID-19-ravaged 2020 football season.

Breland had spent the previous eight years in Jones County as well, compiling an 83-27 career mark in eight seasons at Laurel High School,

Breland’s Laurel teams won at least nine games in seven of his eight seasons, including three years with at least 12 wins. The Golden Tornadoes won the 2014 Class 5A state championship.

Breland stepped down at Laurel shortly after the 2019 season to accept a post at the Jones County School District home office, but when the South Jones job opened shortly afterward, he realized he still had the craving to coach.

Breland talks about a return to relative normalcy after the pandemic, the upcoming 2021 football season and his appointment as the head coach for the Mississippi All-Stars when they take on the Alabama All-Stars in December in Hattiesburg.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several new laws are set to go in effect throughout the Magnolia State on Thursday, July 1, as...
Several new Mississippi laws going into effect on July 1
The Tylertown Police Department is searching for 20-year-old Derecus A. Conerly.
Man identified after his body, vehicle found burned in Pike County
FILE - In this April 26, 2018 file photo, Bill Cosby, center, leaves the Montgomery County...
Bill Cosby freed from prison after sexual assault conviction overturned
Independence Day is approaching, and throughout the Pine Belt, events are being prepared for...
LIST: Fourth of July events happening in Pine Belt
Katherine Herrington, 18, and Jarod Page, 18, both from Laurel, were arrested and charged with...
2 arrested for multiple Hub City auto burglaries

Latest News

Mississippi State celebrate after winning the College World Series 9-0 against Vanderbilt in...
Mississippi State to host championship parade Friday
Mississippi State wins National Championship, first in school’s history
Mississippi State wins National Championship, first in school’s history
In case you didn’t know, Burger King is rootin’ for the Dawgs
In case you didn’t know, Burger King is rootin’ for the Dawgs
Mississippi State pitcher Preston Johnson, left, celebrates with teammates during the sixth...
Resilient Bulldogs on cusp of history after another comeback