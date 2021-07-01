Star-Spangled Celebration set for Friday night in Petal, Hattiesburg

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Petal and Hattiesburg are busy preparing for the annual Star-Spangled Celebration on the River Friday night.

People are invited to come out to River Park and Chain Park for food and drink vendors, live music, family fun and, of course, an elaborate fireworks show.

“This is my first rodeo, so noticing all the collaboration between the government bodies, the county, the city of Hattiesburg, obviously the City of Petal is deeply involved in this, it’s a very important event. The sponsors that come out, this event doesn’t take place without them,” said newly-elected Petal Mayor Tony Ducker.

“But really it’s just the sense of community you feel walking around the park, saying hey to all your friends, meeting new friends and celebrating what I think embodies the spirit of America. And I think that’s just this comradeship, this appreciation for the freedoms and neighborhoods and communities that we have,” Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker said.

The event will start at 6 p.m. with fireworks starting around 9 p.m.

Event organizers are watching the weather forecast closely and will share any changes about the event on social media Friday.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.