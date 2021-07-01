Win Stuff
Birthday Club
Jobs
Pine Belt Deals
Pine Belt Connect
LawCall
Advertisement

Star-Spangled Celebration set for Friday night in Petal, Hattiesburg

By Melissa Rademaker
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 6:54 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Petal and Hattiesburg are busy preparing for the annual Star-Spangled Celebration on the River Friday night.

People are invited to come out to River Park and Chain Park for food and drink vendors, live music, family fun and, of course, an elaborate fireworks show.

“This is my first rodeo, so noticing all the collaboration between the government bodies, the county, the city of Hattiesburg, obviously the City of Petal is deeply involved in this, it’s a very important event. The sponsors that come out, this event doesn’t take place without them,” said newly-elected Petal Mayor Tony Ducker.

“But really it’s just the sense of community you feel walking around the park, saying hey to all your friends, meeting new friends and celebrating what I think embodies the spirit of America. And I think that’s just this comradeship, this appreciation for the freedoms and neighborhoods and communities that we have,” Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker said.

The event will start at 6 p.m. with fireworks starting around 9 p.m.

Event organizers are watching the weather forecast closely and will share any changes about the event on social media Friday.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several new laws are set to go in effect throughout the Magnolia State on Thursday, July 1, as...
Several new Mississippi laws going into effect on July 1
The Tylertown Police Department is searching for 20-year-old Derecus A. Conerly.
Man identified after his body, vehicle found burned in Pike County
FILE - In this April 26, 2018 file photo, Bill Cosby, center, leaves the Montgomery County...
Bill Cosby freed from prison after sexual assault conviction overturned
Independence Day is approaching, and throughout the Pine Belt, events are being prepared for...
LIST: Fourth of July events happening in Pine Belt
Katherine Herrington, 18, and Jarod Page, 18, both from Laurel, were arrested and charged with...
2 arrested for multiple Hub City auto burglaries

Latest News

A birthday party is held Thursday to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the Covington County...
Covington County Hospital celebrates 70th anniversary
Employees at Dixie Electric saw this as an opportunity to help an organization which has been...
Volunteers from Dixie Electric help build kennels for Wayne County Animal Rescue
Physicians, administrators and staff at the Covington County Hospital are celebrating seven...
Covington County Hospital celebrates 70th anniversary
Petal and Hattiesburg are busy preparing for the annual Star-Spangled Celebration on the River...
Star-Spangled Celebration set for Friday night in Petal, Hattiesburg