New microscope allowing USM to go above and beyond in its research

By Branden Walker
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 8:43 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A new microscope is helping deliver cutting-edge research for the University of Southern Mississippi.

The microscope comes by the way of the Mississippi IDeA Network of Biomedical Research Excellence, an imaging facility that’s headquartered at the university.

USM’s Dr. Alex Flynt of the Center for Molecular and Cellular Biosciences explains how they plan to use it.

“It’s going to be used for lots of different sorts of research that include microbiology and Alzheimer’s and also material science,” Flynt said. “And so, faculty from biology and chemistry and polymer science are all going to be able to be users of this.”

Flynt says other universities like the University of Mississippi and Mississippi State University could be using the microscope in the future as well.

