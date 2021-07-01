Win Stuff
Miss. DPS: Man on probation arrested on drug charges in Hattiesburg

Multiple Mississippi law enforcement agents, including members of the Forrest-Perry Metro Narcotics Task Force, seized various forms of narcotics during a probation violation arrest.(Mississippi Department of Public Safety)
By Renaldo Hopkins
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 12:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - Multiple Mississippi law enforcement agents, including members of the Forrest-Perry Metro Narcotics Task Force, seized various forms of narcotics during a probation violation arrest.

According to the Mississippi Department of Public Safety, Agents of the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics arrested 36-year-old Jermaine Anotine Garner on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, for a probation violation warrant.

Jermaine Anotine Garner, 36, was arrested and charged with Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute, Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute, Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Distribute and Aggravated Trafficking of Methamphetamine.(Mississippi Department of Public Safety)

About two pounds of methamphetamine, one-half pound of marijuana and three grams of crack cocaine were seized by agents during the investigation and arrest, along with scales, baggies and other items associated with narcotics trafficking.

Garner was charged with Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute, Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute, Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Distribute and Aggravated Trafficking of Methamphetamine.

Garner was taken to the Forrest County Jail after his arrest.

The Drug Enforcement Administration’s HIDTA Task Force, the Mississippi Department of Corrections, the Forrest-Perry Metro Narcotics Task Force and the Hattiesburg Police Department,

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

