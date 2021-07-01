Laurel city officials sworn in to office

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Laurel mayor Johnny Magee has been sworn in for a third term.

Magee took the oath of office Thursday morning during a ceremony at the First United Methodist Church.

The oath was administered by Jones County Circuit Court Judge Dal Williamson.

All seven members of the Laurel City Council were also sworn in to office.

The council includes three new members, Shirley Keys-Jordan of Ward 7, Kevin Kelly of Ward 2 and Andrea Ellis from Ward 5.Jason Capers from Ward 1 was re-elected, while incumbents Tony Thaxton of Ward 3, George Carmichael of Ward 4 and Grace Amos from Ward 6 ran unopposed.

