Heidelberg begins new era with inauguration of new city leaders

HEIDELBERG, Miss. (WDAM) - The town of Heidelberg began a new era by swearing in an entirely new Board of Alderman and a new mayor Wednesday night.

The ceremony began promptly at 6:00 p.m. in the town’s multi-purpose building.

Newly elected mayor David Taylor II won the race with more than half of the vote against his three opponents.

Some are describing the new leadership as a “new horizion” because they are hopeful for a better future of the town.

Taylor says he looks forward to working with his Board of Aldermen.

“I believe that we have a collection of people that look forward to the growth of Heidelberg, and I look forward to working with them,” Taylor said.

Aldermen sworn in were Verlina Forthner for Ward 1, Carolyn McFarland for Ward 2, Dorothy Floyd for Ward 3, Richard Ball for Ward 4 and Delicia Henderson for Ward 5.

