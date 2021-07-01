Win Stuff
‘He had the biggest heart of gold’: Procession pays tribute to beloved Bay St. Louis lineman Cayce Seal

By Mike Lacy
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
WAVELAND, Miss. (WLOX) - The corner of Nicholson and Highway 90 in Waveland was the gathering spot for family and close friends of Cayce Seal.

“We all live within like a block or two of here,” said family friend Niccola Landers. “So, we all just came here so we could all be together for each other.”

They came to witness the procession for the beloved 28-year-old Bay St. Louis lineman, who died Saturday after suffering an electrical shock while working for Entergy in New Orleans a week ago.

Friends and family members gathered as they said goodbye to Cayce Seal, the lineman who...
Friends and family members gathered as they said goodbye to Cayce Seal, the lineman who suffered an electric shock while working for Entergy in New Orleans on Wednesday(Doug Seal)

Power trucks were among the hundreds of units that filled the street in honor of the lineman.

“This is what our small town does,” said another family friend Karen Ladner. “We support each other. We just want the family to know that everyone on this route, that’s going to be following Cayce with our eyes or in the cars, have him in our hearts today.”

Landers said she will always remember his smile.

“He never went without smiling,” she said. “He had the biggest heart of gold. If he only knew how many people he touched. I just hope he does. I hope realizes. He was a wonderful, wonderful person.”

And the love was especially felt by his grandmother Billie Lowery.

“It’s such an honor to see so many people who loved him,” she said. “If you ever met him, you had to love him. And all these people loved him so much. He gave so much to his community.”

She said prayers and God’s strength, along with mercy will get her family through this terrible time. It’s that same mercy that Cayce is feeling right now.

“Cayce loved the Lord. He served him,” Lowery said. “We know where he’s at, and he wouldn’t come back if we wanted him to. He’s in a better place. It’s just, he’s going to be missed by a lot of people. He lived 28 years, but he gave a lot in those 28 years. A lot of people live all their life and never, ever give that much.”

The procession ended at Edmond Fahey Funeral Home. Visitation will be at St. Clare Catholic Church in Waveland Thursday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and services will conclude with a Mass.

A procession will follow to Lakeshore Cemetery.

