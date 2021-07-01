Win Stuff
Forrest Co. man arrested after being found with 2 lbs. of meth, 3 grams of crack cocaine
By Josh Carter
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A man is now in jail after being found with multiple drugs last week.

According to the Mississippi Department of Public Safety, agents arrested Jermaine Antoine Garner, 36, on June 22 for a probation violation warrant.

During the arrest, agents seized approximately two pounds of methamphetamine, one-half pound of marijuana and three grams of crack cocaine.

Scales, baggies and other items associated with narcotics trafficking were also recovered by the agents.

Garner was charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute and aggravated trafficking of methamphetamine.

He was then taken to the Forrest County Jail.

Agents with the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, with assistance from the Drug Enforcement Administration’s HIDTA Task Force, the Mississippi Department of Corrections, the Forrest-Perry Metro Narcotics Task Force and the Hattiesburg Police Department aided in his arrest.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

