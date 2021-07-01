Win Stuff
Fireworks sales up amid nationwide shortage

Fireworks sales have been through the roof even as the nation experiences a shortage ahead of...
Fireworks sales have been through the roof even as the nation experiences a shortage ahead of the Fourth of July holiday.(wdam)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 8:38 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
OAK GROVE, Miss. (WDAM) - If you’re planning to shoot fireworks on Independence Day, you shouldn’t wait until the last minute to stock up.

Fireworks sales have been through the roof even as the nation experiences a shortage ahead of the Fourth of July holiday.

Steven Aycock, tent manager of Loco Joe’s Fireworks in Oak Grove, said they’ve been doing more business since COVID-19.

If you’re planning to celebrate with fireworks, be sure you’re aware of local laws regarding shooting fireworks and to always use them responsibly.

Shooting fireworks inside some cities, including Hattiesburg, is prohibited. Hattiesburg Police Department officials say it’s all about keeping people safe.

“Fireworks aren’t allowed in the city limits due to fire safety precautions, and this is with all summer holiday weekends. We’ll have officers that are out in neighborhoods on foot and bike patrol,” said HPD public information officer Ryan Moore.

You should always use fireworks responsibly.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission provides the following tips to make sure you are celebrating safely:

  • Never allow young children to play with or ignite fireworks.
  • Avoid buying fireworks that are packaged in brown paper because this is often a sign that the fireworks were made for professional displays and that they could pose a danger to consumers.
  • Always have an adult supervise fireworks activities. Parents don’t realize that young children suffer injuries from sparklers. Sparklers burn at temperatures of about 2,000 degrees - hot enough to melt some metals.
  • Never place any part of your body directly over a fireworks device when lighting the fuse. Back up to a safe distance immediately after lighting fireworks.
  • Never try to re-light or pick up fireworks that have not ignited fully.
  • Never point or throw fireworks at another person.
  • Keep a bucket of water or a garden hose handy in case of fire or other mishap.
  • Light fireworks one at a time, then move back quickly.
  • Never carry fireworks in a pocket or shoot them off in metal or glass containers.
  • After fireworks complete their burning, douse the spent device with plenty of water from a bucket or hose before discarding it to prevent a trash fire.
  • Make sure fireworks are legal in your area before buying or using them.

Hattiesburg will have an Independence Day celebration and fireworks show in store at Chain Park on Friday night from 6 to 10.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

