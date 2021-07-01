ER doctor shares Independence Day safety tips to avoid a hospital visit

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Dr. Eric Jordan is the Medical Director at Forrest General Hospital’s emergency room and he says, unfortunately, holiday fun can be dangerous and leads to an uptick in patients.

“Because people are out of their usual routine, so they may be doing things they normally wouldn’t and that ends up hurting themselves sometimes and they find their way in to my emergency department,” Jordan said.

He said the biggest cause of injuries on Independence Day are fireworks mishaps.

“I mean fireworks – you see burns, you certainly see explosion injuries if someone’s holding a firework and it goes off in their hand. We see that,” Jordan said. “And eye injuries are another unfortunate thing that we see on July 4th because of the projectiles.”

Jordan said if you are lighting fireworks, you should follow the detailed instructions carefully.

“I think only adults should be shooting the fireworks or lighting the fireworks,” Jordan said. “Children love sparklers, but you have to remember that that’s a hot piece of metal that they’re holding and that could burn someone if it touches and it could set a secondary fire off.”

Good fireworks practices include having buckets of water and hoses nearby, avoiding dry grass or brush and keeping everyone watching a safe distance away.

Boating or swimming are other popular holiday activities. Jordan said people should know their comfort level with water and wear safety gear as needed.

“While boating and fireworks are fun, they shouldn’t mix with heavy alcohol consumption,” Jordan said. “So if you’re 21 years old and you want to enjoy an adult beverage, do it responsibly and let someone else light the fireworks and operate the boat.”

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission provides the following tips to make sure you are celebrating safely:

Never allow young children to play with or ignite fireworks.

Avoid buying fireworks that are packaged in brown paper because this is often a sign that the fireworks were made for professional displays and that they could pose a danger to consumers.

Always have an adult supervise fireworks activities. Parents don’t realize that young children suffer injuries from sparklers. Sparklers burn at temperatures of about 2,000 degrees - hot enough to melt some metals.

Never place any part of your body directly over a fireworks device when lighting the fuse. Back up to a safe distance immediately after lighting fireworks.

Never try to re-light or pick up fireworks that have not ignited fully.

Never point or throw fireworks at another person.

Keep a bucket of water or a garden hose handy in case of fire or other mishap.

Light fireworks one at a time, then move back quickly.

Never carry fireworks in a pocket or shoot them off in metal or glass containers.

After fireworks complete their burning, douse the spent device with plenty of water from a bucket or hose before discarding it to prevent a trash fire.

Make sure fireworks are legal in your area before buying or using them.

