Covington County Hospital celebrates 70th anniversary

COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - Physicians, administrators and staff at the Covington County Hospital are celebrating seven decades of service to the community.

The hospital turned 70-years old Thursday.

Hospital employees gathered with county leaders and other community members for a special 70th birthday party at the hospital.

They enjoyed catfish and shrimp lunches and birthday cake.

The hospital opened on July 1, 1951.

“We’ve had hundreds of people come out today and celebrate with us and having the event catered and having some games for the staff and the community,” said Gregg Gibbes, administrator and CEO of Covington County Hospital.

“We’re just proud to be here 70 years celebrating this community,” said Amanda Jones, director of Radiology and Specialty Services at Covington County Hospital. “We love this community, we’re a big family and we just wanted to celebrate the employees past and present and just have a good day.”

During the pandemic, the hospital has done more than 70,000 rapid tests for COVID-19 and has administered nearly 14,000 vaccinations.

