Concerned citizens hold a ‘Stop the Violence’ rally in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Community members in Hattiesburg spoke about the impact of gun violence in their neighborhoods at a ‘Stop the Violence’ rally Wednesday afternoon.

According to Hattiesburg police’s most recent stats, there was an uptick in aggravated assaults in the month of May with 11 incidents leading to 17 charges. People gathered in Vernon Dahmer Park to share their experiences with the problem and goal moving forward.

A concerned citizen took the stage asking the community, “Our children are crying out for help and what are we doing? Are we paying attention? Does it have to continue taking someone losing their life – someone going to prison at 12, 13, 14 years old before we wake up.”

She was joined by many other Hattiesburg residents who voiced their concern about gun violence during the rally.

“It has to stop, the violence has to stop,” said rally organizer Ashley Jones. “If it’s going to start somewhere, let it start in our community. Starting with the older generation, you know, I been through a lot myself. So I feel the need, we need to get together and become one, it’s got to be peace within the community.”

The community agrees the senseless violence has led to too many deaths and ruined lives.

“The fact that I not only have kids myself, but I have a lot of relatives. I have a lot of little cousins in this area, it could have been either one of them, so that’s what sparked me to kind of get more involved,” said April Myers, a local business owner.

Speakers included elected officials, teachers, pastors and parents.

“To be here today and see the community leaders really stand up and get involved, it really does something for me,” Myers said. “It encouraged me to see them out here being more involved.”

They say the first step is setting good examples and building a strong and positive community for the next generation. The goal of the event is to create an encouraging space to bond as a community.

“I want to see hundreds of people out here, kids running around playing, parents out here with their kids, you know, and bonding once again,” Myers said. “And that alone will help heal the community, that alone will make the kids look at this community totally different. They’ll see new life, new opportunities and those types of things, we don’t have to succumb to what’s around us.”

Jones said there is work to be done, and the community is ready to do it.

“We’re going to continue to get together and spread this message,” Jones said. “We’re going to have an event every month. It don’t stop here today, it’s only begun here today it’s the beginning of it.”

The event concluded with a balloon release honoring lives lost to gun violence.

Officials at the event encouraged people to attend council sessions with their concern so the city can help fund and support future efforts.

