Collins swears in city officials

COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - City officials in Collins were sworn into office for the next four years on Wednesday night.

Mayor Hope Magee Jones was among the city leaders taking the oath of office at the Collins Civic Center. She’s returning for her second term as head of Collins’ city government.

“My first term was a little bit of a learning curve,” Jones said. “I wanted to get into office and learn the procedures, what I could do, what I couldn’t do, and now it’s time to implement all those things I wanted to get done.”

A lot of what she wants to get done involves infrastructure improvements.

“We’ve got some water and sewer projects that we want to get done,” Jones said. “We’ve got a sidewalk project that we’re really looking forward to getting done for our residents to get out and walk and exercise, a safe route to school for our high schoolers and our middle schoolers and elementary schoolers.”

Also being sworn into office was the only new face on the Board of Aldermen, Bob Shoemake.

The longtime director of public works for Collins will now serve as alderman-at-large. He’s taking over for Bobby Mooney, who retired after 42 years on the board.

“Well, sad on one part leaving my men and that position, but happy, happy, happy about taking over this new position as alderman,” Shoemake said. “And look forward to working with the mayor and the current board and accomplishing as much as we possibly can and keep the citizens safe and have a clean, nice wonderful city.”

Four returning members of the board, Lester Magee, Robert Thompson, Sally Buffington and Debbie Lundy were also sworn in.

Magee says she hopes to name a new director of public works soon.

