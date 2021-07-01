Another round of afternoon pop-up storms in Pine Belt

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - We’re starting off this morning with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the low 70s. Skies will be partly cloudy later this morning before pop-up thunderstorms fire up in the afternoon. Highs will be in the low 90s, but the humidity will make it feel like 100-103°. Temperatures will fall into the upper 70s this evening with lows in the mid-70s.

Tomorrow looks to be our rainiest day as a front moves through the area. This will spark off widespread showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be held down into the mid to upper 80s.

Scattered thunderstorms will linger for your day on Saturday. Highs will be in the mid-80s.

The 4th of July will be drier with only a 30% chance of pop-up thunderstorms during the afternoon hours. Highs will be in the upper 80s.

Scattered thunderstorms will come back next Monday and next Tuesday with highs in the upper 80s.

Out into the tropics, we are watching Tropical Storm Elsa. It is forecasted to move into the Caribbean this weekend and could potentially move into the eastern Gulf early next week. Right now, it does NOT pose a threat to South Mississippi, but it’s something we’ll keep a close eye on.

