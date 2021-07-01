Win Stuff
180 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths reported in Miss. Thursday

In the eight Pine Belt counties, 34,365 COVID-19 cases and 699 deaths have been reported.
By Renaldo Hopkins
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 10:05 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reports the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state has risen to over 321,900.

MSDH reported 180 COVID-19 cases and three additional deaths on Thursday, bringing the state total to 321,944 cases and 7,415 deaths.

Positive test results may have been made during the past several days and represent individuals who became ill a week ago or more.

  • Covington: 2,690 cases, 83 deaths
  • Forrest: 7,889 cases, 153 deaths
  • Jasper: 2,226 cases, 48 deaths
  • Jones: 8,492 cases, 167 deaths
  • Lamar: 6,401 cases, 88 deaths
  • Marion: 2,725 cases, 80 deaths
  • Perry: 1,283 cases, 38 deaths
  • Wayne: 2,659 cases, 42 deaths

MSDH also is reporting over 311,917 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.

Use the interactive map below to see a county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases.

According to MSDH, more than 2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been given statewide with more than 982,000 people being fully vaccinated.

Vaccinations are currently being offered to the following:

  • Teachers, staff and employees in K-12, preschool or childcare settings
  • First responders: Law enforcement, public safety, fire services and emergency management officials
  • Adults aged 50 and older
  • Anyone 16 to 49-years-old with a chronic health condition that may put them at higher risk from COVID-19
  • Health care personnel and residents of long-term care facilities

Click here to schedule a vaccination appointment.

Coronavirus tests are available at locations across the state. Click here to find a testing location near you.

Health officials said patients must have symptoms of COVID-19, which include a fever of 100.4 and severe cough or chest pain, to be tested. Anyone wanting to be tested should call ahead to make arrangements first.

To date, more than 2.8 million people have been tested for coronavirus in Mississippi.

