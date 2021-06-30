Win Stuff
Warm and sunny Wednesday, pop-up storms in the afternoon

By Patrick Bigbie
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 7:38 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - We’re starting off this morning with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the low 70s. Skies will be partly cloudy later this morning before pop-up thunderstorms fire up in the afternoon. Highs will be in the low 90s, but the humidity will make it feel like 100-103°. Temperatures will fall into the upper 70s this evening with lows in the mid-70s.

Hit-or-miss thunderstorms will continue tomorrow with partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the low 90s.

Rain chance will go up for Friday and Saturday a front will move into the area. This will spark off widespread t-storms and drop our highs into the mid-80s.

The 4thof July is looking a little drier with only a 30% chance of pop-up t-storms. Highs will be in the mid-80s. As of now, it is NOT looking like a washout, but I would have an indoor backup plan just in case.

Scattered thunderstorms will come back Next Monday and Next Tuesday with highs in the upper 80s.

