‘Suspicious’ fire under investigation in Jones County

No injuries were reported in the blaze, but the mobile home sustained significant damage.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 9:44 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a “suspicious” fire that heavily damaged a mobile home in the Powers community Tuesday afternoon.

Volunteer firefighters from the Powers, M&M and Glade departments responded to the fire on Bud Reeves Road around 5:43 p.m., according to Dana Bumgardner, public information officer for the Jones County Fire Council.

Bumgardner said heavy smoke was escaping the home by the time firefighters arrived, and flames had breached the outer walls.

Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the blaze after an offensive interior attack.

Bumgardner said no injuries were reported, but the mobile home was significantly damaged.

The homeowner said he was out for a walk and found smoke coming from the home when he returned, according to Bumgardner. He also said that he may have left a candle burning.

Bumgardner said the sheriff’s department was on scene and will be investigating the “suspicious” fire.

