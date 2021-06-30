Win Stuff
Southern Miss welcomes new School of Music director

By Will Polston
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 10:21 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - After a 33-year career with the School of Music at the University of Southern Mississippi, Jay Dean is calling it a career.

“It’s bittersweet, but I know it is something I need to do,” Dean said. “It has been an honor to be here and a pleasure to work with so many wonderful people.”

In his place, USM has appointed Colin McKenzie, the former director of The Pride of Mississippi, as the new director for the School of Music.

“To have the opportunity to be trusted with the directorship of the School of Music, not just after him but the numerous school directors that have come before who have left such an incredible legacy for us, it is an honor that I have a hard time putting into words,” McKenzie said.

Mckenzie will officially take the director position on Thursday.

