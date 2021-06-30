Win Stuff
Report: Gov. Reeves signs letter asking President Biden not to pack the Supreme Court

Members of the Supreme Court pose for a group photo at the Supreme Court in Washington, Friday,...
By Josh Carter
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 9:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Gov. Tate Reeves has joined 19 other governors asking President Joe Biden not to expand the U.S. Supreme Court, reports AL.com.

In the letter written by Governor Kay Ivey (R, AL) and obtained by AL, the governors state that they oppose any form of “court packing,” saying it would be “unprecedented, unproductive, and unpredictable.”

“The highest court in our land has seated nine justices for more than 150 years and has persisted throughout our nation’s history, dispensing justice even when faced with landmark, controversial decisions,” the letter reads.

In April, Biden issued an executive order forming the Presidential Commission on the Supreme Court of the United States.

According to the president, the commission’s purpose is “to provide an analysis of the principal arguments in the contemporary public debate for and against Supreme Court reform, including an appraisal of the merits and legality of particular reform proposals.”

The 20 Republican governors who signed the letter said that they stand united in preserving the original system and call on Biden to “rebuke” any attempts of packing the Supreme Court “for political gain.” They also ask that the president protects “the integrity of the judiciary as a coequal branch of government.”

In addition to Reeves, a few governors who also signed the letter were Governors Ron DeSantis (R, FL), Greg Abbott (R, TX) and Bill Lee (R, TN).

Click here to view the full letter.

