Petal inaugurates city officials, including 4 new aldermen, new mayor

By Will Polston
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 10:25 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - The city of Petal inaugurated its new city officials Tuesday evening, including four first-term aldermen and a new mayor.

Former Ward 5 alderman, Tony Ducker, became the seventh mayor in Petal history.

Wards 1, 3, 4 and 5 all have new aldermen: Gerald Steele for Ward 1, Blake Nobles for Ward 3, Craig Strickland for Ward 4 and Drew Brickson for Ward 5.

“We are excited with the community that we have. We are excited for the people we get to serve,” Nobles said. “Already, the second this ended people have come up and spoken with me, given us a little bit of encouragement. Really thankful for that and I am just looking forward for the opportunity to serve.”

Steve Stringer and Craig Bullock ran unopposed and have returned to their positions of alderman in wards 2 and 6, respectively.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

