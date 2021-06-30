Win Stuff
Birthday Club
Jobs
Pine Belt Deals
Pine Belt Connect
LawCall
Advertisement

MSDH partners with UMMC scientists to track, fight COVID-19 variants

By Carmen Poe
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 8:32 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi’s health leaders are partnering to figure out which COVID-19 variants are traveling through our state and where they’ve been.

The partnership is with University of Mississippi Medical Center scientists, Mississippi State Department of Health, and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Scientists say every time a virus comes into contact with human cells; it can make a mistake trying to copy the genetic makeup.

Ultimately, this mistake could lead to the creation of another variant.

UMMC says studying this virus, new forms of it, and how moves can end this pandemic and prevent future ones.

Right now, the department of health says this delta variant is becoming the predominant strain in the state.

The state says they’re concerned just because this variant is highly infectious.

While most cases have been in the Hinds, Rankin, and Madison County areas, they say the virus will spread across the state.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rose Marie Stanley
Woman reported missing in Covington County
Body and vehicle found burned in Pike County; MBI investigating
Delta variant cases rapidly increasing in Mississippi
The sheriff's office seized various drugs, firearms and cash from one Columbia home searched...
20 arrested in Marion County drug operation, 9 wanted
The Tylertown Police Department is searching for 20-year-old Derecus A. Conerly.
Family offers $20K reward for missing man

Latest News

FILE - In this June 11, 2020, file photo a statue of Jefferson Davis of Mississippi is on...
Miss. Republicans vote against bill that would send Capitol’s Jefferson Davis statue back to Mississippi
According to MSDH, more than two million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been given statewide...
356 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths reported in Miss. Wednesday
MSDH partners with UMMC scientists to track, fight COVID-19 variants
MSDH partners with UMMC scientists to track, fight COVID-19 variants
Highs will be in the low 90s, but the humidity will make it feel like 100-103°.
Warm and sunny Wednesday, pop-up storms in the afternoon