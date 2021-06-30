Mississippi State forces Game 3 in College World Series finals, defeats Vanderbilt 13-2

OMAHA, Neb. (WLBT) - Mississippi State dominated Vanderbilt 13-2 to force game three in the College World Series finals.

The Bulldogs need just one more win to become College World Series champions. It will be the first in the program’s history.

The two teams will face off again Wednesday at 6 p.m. on ESPN 2.

