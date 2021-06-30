Win Stuff
MDOT crews remind drivers to slow down ahead of holiday weekend

MDOT crews are reminding drivers to slow down and move over ahead of holiday weekend.
By Caroline Wood
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 9:06 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - It’s sure to be a busy weekend on the roads with the Fourth of July holiday, and it’s a busy season for roadside construction.

Mississippi Department of Transportation officials are reminding drivers to slow down and be mindful of roadside crews.

“We encourage drivers to watch out for those signs, pay attention, slow down, get off your phones and just pretend that the men and women out there is a loved one of yours,” said Katey Hornsby, MDOT public information officer.

Hornsby says there are currently 40 different work zones and road work projects across the state of Mississippi. Five of them are in the Pine Belt.

“Summer and fall is the busiest time for work zones,” Hornsby said. “There’s a lot of construction going on. There’s mowing, maintenance projects, different stuff like that. It’s just peak season for construction on the roadways.”

Working on those projects can be extremely dangerous. According to MDOT officials, Four workers have died and multiple have been injured since 2017.

“I recently went to a memorial highway dedication for a worker that was hit in north Mississippi,” Hornsby said. “It was devastating. He was just out there working to get the roads back up and going and he was struck by a vehicle and lost his life.”

Which makes obeying the speed limit and move over signs crucial.

“When someone comes through our work zone and they’re violating the posted speed limit, it makes us all nervous, especially when we’re working in close proximity to the travelling public because a lot of our work requires us to be in the center line of the road,” said Zack Lott, a project engineer for MDOT. “And you’re very close to the travelling public at that point.”

While it may not look like a typical office, MDOT workers ask you to be respectful as they work in theirs.

“The road is our office for many of our inspectors and engineers,” Lott said. “All we ask for is that you give us the same respect that we would give you in your office.”

MDOT has a mobile traffic app available. Officials say it allows drivers to know where work zones and wrecks are ahead of hitting the road. For more MDOT information, click here.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

