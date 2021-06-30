Lucedale’s Logan Tanner has never known a moment too big

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - For many in the Maroon and White, Omaha is a long way from home.

Mississippi State baseball is made up of a lot of Mississippi boys, a reason many believe is why they’ve made it to the College World Series finals for the second time in school history.

The Bulldogs are made of a different kind of mettle, starting with their sophomore catcher Logan Tanner. The Lucedale native has been lights out in his second season, batting .279 with 49 runs-batted-in while leading State with 14 home runs.

“He’s played his whole life to do this,” said Brandon Davis, Tanner’s coach at George County High School. “He had a chance to go into the draft out of high school as a pitcher and he basically told all the scouts, ‘No I want to go to Mississippi State. I want a chance to play in Omaha.’”

Davis said Tanner’s swing really began to develop once he got to Starkville. But what he does defensively came naturally from the get-go.

Tanner played all over the field in high school – on the mound, behind the plate and in the infield – helping the Rebels win two South State championships.

“He’s a shortstop trapped in a catcher’s body,” Davis said. “You can tell he’s got skill. He’s a major league receiver and thrower.”

It could very well be in his blood. Tanner’s uncle Brent was a catcher at Mississippi State. His mother Dalenah was a member of Southern Miss softball’s two College World Series teams in 1999 and 2000.

But what can’t be taught is poise in the most major of moments. Tanner has that.

It showed itself early in his Bulldogs career when he belted a homer on February 15, 2020 to record his first collegiate hit.

“Along the way you see a guy develop and want the ball and want to be part of it,” Davis said. “That’s what it takes. You gotta have that confidence and that’s what Logan has. That’s what sets him apart and why he is where he is today.”

