LIST: Fourth of July events happening in Pine Belt

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Independence Day is approaching, and throughout the Pine Belt, events are being prepared for those who wish to take part in the weekend festivities.

With the exception of one event, most of this year’s Fourth of July celebrations in the area will take place over the weekend.

Below is a list of the celebrations and events taking place this Fourth of July weekend:

Thursday, July 1 The Canebrake Country Club in Hattiesburg will host the “Celebrake Freedom” event from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. The event will have an All-American Cookout, face painting, music, bounce houses, cotton candy and games. Attendees can bring their lawn chairs and blankets for the fireworks show. The price of admission will be $25 for adults and $15 for children.

Friday, July 2 The Downtown Hattiesburg Association and the Petal Area Chamber of Commerce are partnering again to host “The Star-Spangled Celebration on the River” for the third time. It will take place from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. in Hattiesburg’s Chain Park and Petal River Park, with a 9 p.m. fireworks display over the Leaf River. Live music, activities, a kids zone and a variety of food vendors will be on both sides of the Leaf River. Event T-shirts and tank tops will be available for purchase in both parks. Admission is free. The Wayne County Chamber of Commerce will be hosting its annual Fourth of July fireworks show downtown at 9 p.m.

Saturday, July 3 The Main Street Leakesville Organization will host its Independence Day festivities from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Green Park. The Marion County Development Partnership and Main Street Columbia are hosting the “Columbia Celebrates Freedom” event from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. A “Cruise In” car show featuring more than 150 classic cars will be on display at the event, along with special shopping, live music by the River City Little Big Band and a 9 p.m. fireworks show from the river area. Sawmill Square Mall will host its annual Fourth of July fireworks show at 9:15 p.m. Before the show, there will be live music in Center Court by Classix from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The Town of State Line will have its fireworks show at Town Square Park at 9 p.m.

Sunday, July 4 Dixie Baptist Church is sponsoring a Fourth of July celebration at the Dixie Community Center in Hattiesburg from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Free food, beverages and snacks will be available, along with a water slide for kids. Jones College will be host to West Ellisville Baptist Church’s 2021 All-American Red, White & Blue Fourth of July Celebration from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. A fireworks show will be featured at the event.



